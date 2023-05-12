Thousands Of Migrants Gather At Border As Title 42 Expires

Migrants Hope For Asylum At US-Mexico Border

Now that the pandemic era border restrictions, known as Title 42, have been lifted., it’s estimated six thousand migrants are in shelters across the San Diego -Tijuana border waiting to apply for asylum. Many had been waiting for days without much food. They slept on the ground under bright lights.

May Revise Budget Expected To Include Severe Cuts

Governor Gavin Newsom will be announcing how big of a budget deficit the state is expecting next year – and how he plans to close that gap.

Reporter: Alexei Koseff, CalMatters

Program Aims To Build Firefighting Workforce

Fire season is fast approaching in California. As the climate warms, fires are expected to be more intense. This comes as California struggles to beef up its wildfire personnel. But a new program in the Bay Area aims to help build that workforce.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, The California Report