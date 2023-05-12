Scott and Marisa talk Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s return to D.C. and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s upcoming May budget proposal, which is expected to feature an ever-growing deficit. Then, former California chief justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye joins the show to talk about her new role as president and CEO of the Public Policy Institue of California, her legacy on the bench, and weighs in on the recent Supreme Court ethics scandal as reporting shows Justice Clarence Thomas accepting lavish gifts.
Political Breakdown
‘I Worry About the Public Trust’: Former California Chief Justice on Supreme Court Ethics
28:56
Former CA Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye sits down with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos at KQED May 11, 2023. (Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez/KQED)
