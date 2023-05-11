Hundreds Kept At Makeshift Migrant Camp At San Ysidro Port Of Entry

As Migrants Gather At Border, Some Are Held In Makeshift Camp In San Ysidro

Title 42, the border policy that was put in place during the pandemic to turn asylum seekers away, ends Thursday night. Officials are expecting a surge of migrants at the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is already keeping 400 migrants in a makeshift camp in San Ysidro, between the primary and secondary border walls.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS

Long COVID Patients Struggle With Finances, Disability Benefits

Thursday marks the end of the COVID 19 federal public health emergency. But for people who are affected by Long COVID, it’s not the end of the pandemic. Many have lost their jobs, have no means of income, and are relying on disability checks to try to survive. But getting approved for long-term disability is becoming a major roadblock.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report