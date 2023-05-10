'We're Moving in': California Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Antioch Police Department After Racist Texting Scandal

The most recent scandal involves 17 officers who sent the inappropriate text messages and other officers who received them — comprising a significant percentage of a department with only about 100 officers.

Bonta said his office has had its eye on Antioch police for some time — for concerns including the inappropriate use of force and of canines.

“We’ve seen data that shows spikes in excessive force in the Antioch Police Department more than other local police departments nearby and in the region,” Bonta said. “We’ve seen that excessive force have a disparate impact on those communities of color, including Black community members.”

The investigation follows years of complaints from scores of Antioch residents of color over harmful and potentially illegal policing practices, and comes amid ongoing FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office investigations into alleged misconduct within the department.

But Bonta said the recent texting scandal accelerated the launch of his office’s investigation.

“Those texts are hard to read. They are racist. They are homophobic. They are misogynist. And they aren’t just comments unrelated to official duties. They are directly related to official duties, including the use of force,” Bonta said, noting that he had an “emotional, visceral, guttural reaction” when reading them.

“I think nearly 20% of the police department is involved in sending texts,” he added. “Nearly half of the police department is involved in receiving those texts.”

This story includes reporting from KQED’s Spencer Whitney and Bay City News.

