'We're Moving in': California Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Antioch Police Department After Racist Texting Scandal

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced his office is launching a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department, following recent revelations that a significant number of its officers exchanged racist and homophobic text messages and allegedly engaged in other forms of misconduct, including excessive use of force.
The probe aims to determine whether the department has engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing, Bonta said at a press briefing in Oakland.
“We’re getting involved. We’re moving in,” Bonta said. “Our investigation is a civil investigation that will look at patterns and practices of conduct within the Antioch Police Department and identify if laws are being broken, rights are being violated, and get them on corrective action if so,” said Bonta. “The people of Antioch deserve safety and their civil rights to be protected and defended. That is not a lot to ask. From what we have seen so far, it does not appear that that’s happening.”