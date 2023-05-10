KQED is a proud member of
The Hetch Hetchy Reservoir Turns 100. How Will Climate Change Affect Its Future?

Alan MontecilloEricka Cruz GuevarraJehlen HerdmanMaria Esquinca
 (KQED/Beth LaBerge)

For the last 100 years, the Hetch Hetchy reservoir in Yosemite has supplied millions of Bay Area residents with some of the cleanest water in the country. A feat of human engineering, Hetch Hetchy has both an impressive and tainted history; its construction came at both an environmental and human cost to the indigenous people of the area.

Now, climate change is making it harder to manage the reservoir, and scientists say something has to change to adapt Hetch Hetchy to the future.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED climate reporter


