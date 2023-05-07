Baseball Icon Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series Titles, Dies at 73

A six-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the A’s said in a statement. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”

Selected by the then Kansas City Athletics on the second round of the 1967 amateur draft, Blue made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, about a week shy of his 20th birthday. He made four starts and 12 relief appearances, then spent most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa.

Called up when rosters expanded, he pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on Sept. 21, at 21 years, 55 days that made him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era started in 1920.

He held out after his MVP season and signed a $50,000 one-year deal. Blue didn’t make his first start until May 24 and went 6-10. From 1973-76, he went 77-48 and 0-3 in the World Series.

In 1975, he pitched the first five innings of a no-hitter against the California Angels, but was pulled early by manager Alvin Dark to rest him for the playoffs in a game finished by Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, and Rollie Fingers

After Blue clashed publicly with Finley, the A’s owner traded Blue twice only to be blocked each time by baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.

Finley attempted in June 1976 to trade Blue to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million and Joe Rudi and Rollie Fingers to the Boston Red Sox for $1 million each. Kuhn vetoed the deals under the commissioner’s authority to act in the “best interest of baseball.” In December 1977, Kuhn stopped Finley from trading Blue to Cincinnati for $1.75 million and minor league first baseman Dave Revering.

Blue was traded to the Giants the following March in a deal that brought Oakland seven players, including outfielder Gary Thomasson and catcher Gary Alexander. Blue was dealt to the Royals in March 1982 and released in August 1983.

His death comes weeks after the A’s announced plans to move the team to Las Vegas.

“It’s a big business, and getting traded is a part of the business,” said Blue in an interview with KQED last year about the team potentially leaving Oakland. “Teams come and teams go, and hopefully they get something resolved and the A’s can stay in Oakland.”

