Morning Report

Oakland Teachers Back On The Picket Line For Second Day

KQED News Staff
Oakland Teachers Strike
Staff and supporters from Skyline High School in Oakland organize along Skyline Boulevard during a strike as they call for a fair contract from the Oakland Unified School District on May 4, 2023. (Photo by: Aryk Copley, KQED)

Teachers Continue Strike In Oakland

Hundreds of parents and teachers in Oakland are taking to the picket line on Friday morning for day two of the citywide teachers strike. 
Reporter: Phoebe Quinton, KQED

Longtime Family Secret Discovered By Well-Known Central Valley Farmer And Author

David “Mas” Masumoto has been growing peaches, nectarines and grapes on his family farm in Del Rey, just south of Fresno, for over 40 years. He thought he knew all about his family history in the area — the racism, imprisonment during World War II, and eventually buying some land, establishing a home. But Masumoto got a big shock in 2012. 
Reporter: Lisa Morehouse, The California Report Magazine

