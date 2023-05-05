Scott and Marisa sit down with Robert Rivas, the incoming Speaker of the state Assembly, to discuss his grandfather’s farmworker activism, politics in San Benito County, the legislature’s response to the fentanyl crisis, his priorities as Assembly speaker and how he will address concerns about conflicts with his brother’s political work.
Political Breakdown
Robert Rivas Prepares to Become Speaker of the State Assembly
29:32
Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, joins Political Breakdown on May 3, 2023. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
