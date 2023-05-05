KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Robert Rivas Prepares to Become Speaker of the State Assembly

29:32
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, joins Political Breakdown on May 3, 2023. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Marisa sit down with Robert Rivas, the incoming Speaker of the state Assembly, to discuss his grandfather’s farmworker activism, politics in San Benito County, the legislature’s response to the fentanyl crisis, his priorities as Assembly speaker and how he will address concerns about conflicts with his brother’s political work.

