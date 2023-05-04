Writer's Strike Could Extend For Months

Shows Already Impacted As Writer’s Strike Moves Into Third Day

TV and film writers are taking to the picket lines for the third day, after failing to reach an agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’ still unclear how long the strike will last, but both sides seem to be dug in.

Guest: Michael Schneider, Senior TV Editor, Variety. Host of Screengrab, a podcast from KCRW

LA City Council Approves Ambitious New Housing Plan

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to pass ambitious plans for new housing in Hollywood and Downtown L.A. The aim is to bring 135,000 new homes to the two neighborhoods.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAist