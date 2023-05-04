KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Writer's Strike Could Extend For Months

KQED News Staff
Hollywood Writers Stirke
BURBANK, CA - MAY 03: People picket outside of Warner Bros. Studios on the second day of the Hollywood writers strike on May 3, 2023 in Burbank, California. Scripted TV series, late-night talk shows, film, and streaming productions are being interrupted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. In 2007 and 2008, a WGA strike shut down Hollywood productions for 100 days, costing the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Shows Already Impacted As Writer’s Strike Moves Into Third Day

TV and film writers are taking to the picket lines for the third day, after failing to reach an agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’ still unclear how long the strike will last, but both sides seem to be dug in.
Guest: Michael Schneider, Senior TV Editor, Variety. Host of Screengrab, a podcast from KCRW

LA City Council Approves Ambitious New Housing Plan

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to pass ambitious plans for new housing in Hollywood and Downtown L.A. The aim is to bring 135,000 new homes to the two neighborhoods.
Reporter: David Wagner, LAist 

