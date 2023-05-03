Writers Strike Moves Into Second Day

Writers On Strike, Shutting Down Much Of Hollywood Production

In Hollywood, film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America, or WGA, are on the second day of a strike. It’s the first such labor action in more than 15 years, and it could have a devastating economic impact on the industry if it continues.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Child Care Workers Still Struggling With Low Pay

On Tuesday, we told you about the lack of affordable child care options, and how it’s keeping women from joining certain industries. A lot of that has to do with how little early educators are paid.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED