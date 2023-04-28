Preparing for California's 'Big Melt' | AIDS/LifeCycle

Preparing for California’s ‘Big Melt’

This past winter saw waves of atmospheric river storms unleash nearly unprecedented levels of rain on California. And while the storms left a multibillion-dollar trail of damage in their wake, they also finally brought about the end of a years-long drought that had gripped the Golden State. Now as we head toward summer, the water from those same winter storms is gearing up for its next act: “The Big Melt.”

Guests:

Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter

Gerry D í az, San Francisco Chronicle newsroom meteorologist

AIDS/LifeCycle Race

The AIDS/LifeCycle kicks off this June, and this year participants will travel from San Francisco to Santa Monica in a seven-day, 545-mile bicycle ride. We talk about the event’s history and why it has long been billed as much more than a race.