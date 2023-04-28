KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

Preparing for California's 'Big Melt' | AIDS/LifeCycle

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Preparing for California’s ‘Big Melt’

This past winter saw waves of atmospheric river storms unleash nearly unprecedented levels of rain on California. And while the storms left a multibillion-dollar trail of damage in their wake, they also finally brought about the end of a years-long drought that had gripped the Golden State. Now as we head toward summer, the water from those same winter storms is gearing up for its next act: “The Big Melt.” 

Guests:

  • Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter
  • Gerry Díaz, San Francisco Chronicle newsroom meteorologist 

AIDS/LifeCycle Race

The AIDS/LifeCycle kicks off this June, and this year participants will travel from San Francisco to Santa Monica in a seven-day, 545-mile bicycle ride. We talk about the event’s history and why it has long been billed as much more than a race.

Sponsored

Guests:

  • Tracy Evans, AIDS/LifeCycle senior director
  • Tyler TerMeer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO

Something Beautiful: Youth Takeover and Mount Diablo

This week, we have a guest host: a high schooler who is a member of KQED’s Youth Advisory Board. All week, KQED has been including young people in our programming, as part of our commitment to education and engaging with our community. 

This week’s look at Something Beautiful is Mount Diablo, which is visible from most of the Bay Area. Once there, visitors can opt to picnic at the summit or hike through Rock City. Several Indigenous tribes including the Ohlone, Nisenan, and Miwok consider it sacred ground.