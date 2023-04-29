Displaced Residents From Coliseum-Area Complex Want BART to Hold Developer Accountable

Scores of residents forced over New Year’s weekend to evacuate a flood-damaged East Oakland apartment complex built on BART property are still months away from being able to return home and are appealing to the agency’s elected board for help.
Tenants from the 110-unit Coliseum Connections development confronted the board on Thursday about the conditions they’re facing — including vermin-infested temporary hotel accommodations, disrupted family and work life, and ongoing stress and mental health challenges — after a resident at the complex reportedly took his own life earlier this week.
“It’s been 117 days. We don’t need you to listen anymore. We need you to do something,” resident Jasmine Braggs told the board. “We’re done talking. We’re done telling you guys what we don’t have — you have that.”
Residents are still awaiting the completion of extensive work and repairs needed after New Year’s weekend storms flooded streets adjacent to BART’s Coliseum station and inundated the development’s parking garage.