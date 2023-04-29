Displaced Residents From Coliseum-Area Complex Want BART to Hold Developer Accountable

Michael Johnson, CEO of the property’s developer and owner, UrbanCore Development, earlier estimated residents would be able to move back in by April 1. The delay was mostly due, he said, to the difficulty in purchasing electrical equipment to replace gear damaged during the flood.

In an email responding to KQED questions Thursday, he said the new target date is July 1.

Braggs acknowledged that BART has given the displaced residents free Clipper cards, but said much more is needed, with residents facing at least two more months before they can get back into their units and some semblance of the daily routines that have been taken away from them.

“What you guys have done, we appreciate it, but it’s not enough,” Braggs said. “I want to cook a meal. I want to be at home. I want to invite people over. I can’t do that.”

Most of the residents who addressed the board Thursday blamed UrbanCore’s Johnson for leaving them to fend for themselves.

UrbanCore initially paid the hotel bills for displaced residents after the New Year’s flood. The city of Oakland stepped in to pick up the tab after Johnson announced abruptly in early February his firm could no longer afford to pay.

Some residents have exercised an option to get out of their Coliseum Connections leases. But many others in the complex, which includes a mix of 50% lower-income and 50% market-rate units, remain in hotels amid sometimes dismal conditions.