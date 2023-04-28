Lawsuit Claims California's Prison System Targeting "Foreign-Born" Inmates

Lawsuit Alleges State Prison System Flagging Inmates They Believe Are Foreign Born

Criminal justice advocates and some incarcerated individuals have filed a lawsuit against the California prison system. What’s at issue? Policies, the plaintiffs argue, that illegally discriminate against inmates who prison officials believe are foreign-born.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

New Film Explores Experiences Of Mixed Race Children

The California Report Magazine is wrapping up their series “Mixed! Stories of Mixed Race Californians,” with a conversation with comedian W. Kamau Bell, and his wife, Melissa Hudson Bell. The couple have a new HBO film ‘1000 Percent Me’ – where Kamau Bell asks mixed race children about their experiences.

Reporters: Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos, The California Report Magazine