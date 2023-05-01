Anthony Cody: 'Cada Día Más Cerca del Fin del Mundo'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Throughout April we are mixing it up in honor of National Poetry Month. We’ll be bringing you one poem each week from a poet with an upcoming reading. This week’s is the final poem in the series.

Anthony Cody wrote the opening poem from his collection, The Rendering after doomscrolling and seeing a video online of a logging machine make quick work of a small forest. “Cada Día Más Cerca del Fin del Mundo” translates to essentially “every day closer to the end of the world.”

Cody makes an effort to ensure that his poems are able to expand and engage with people beyond just the page. “If I can make poems in different settings and have different avenues for engagement,” he says, it’s a way to invite people in who also want to make poems or engage with the poem.

Cody describes his poetry as having a sort of “chaotic aesthetic.” He might veer away from a narrative poem and try to do something more experimental or a “little bit more funky.”