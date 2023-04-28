The End of Alameda County’s Eviction Moratorium

Alameda County’s eviction moratorium helped keep hundreds, potentially thousands of people housed during the pandemic.

But after increased pressure from local landlords who face hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, as well as the deaths of two tenant-friendly members of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, the county has decided to officially end the eviction moratorium at midnight April 29.

Some cities, like Oakland, Berkeley, and San Leandro, are phasing out their moratoriums more slowly. But the end of Alameda County’s moratorium marks the end of one of the strongest in the Bay Area, and thousands of residents will be affected.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, housing reporter for KQED



