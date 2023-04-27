KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Central Valley On Edge As Weather Heats Up

KQED News Staff
Tulare County
CORCORAN, CA - MARCH 23: In an aerial view, widespread flooding is seen as a series of atmospheric river storms melts record amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on March 23, 2023 near Corcoran, California. The region is site of the once-massive Tulare Lake, which was the largest freshwater lake in the western United States, before farming diverted its waters and the area was developed for agriculture.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Communities In Central Valley Concerned About What Melting Snowpack Will Bring

California is set to see one of its first extended heat waves.  That could mean major problems for parts of the state, where flooding is likely from a melting snowpack. Among the communities on edge is Corcoran in the Central Valley, which is already surrounded by rising water.
Guest: Joshua Yeager, Reporter, KVPR

Regulators To Vote On Phasing Out Diesel Trucks

As California wages its fight against smog and climate change, state regulators this week will vote on a plan to start phasing out diesel truck fleets — from delivery vans, to garbage trucks, to 18-wheelers. The regulators want to see them replaced with zero emission vehicles.
Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

