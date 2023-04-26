Starting Friday, These Areas of Yosemite Will Close Due to Flooding Risk

While Yosemite Valley is of course just one area of Yosemite National Park, which occupies nearly 1,200 square miles of terrain, this part of the park is one of the most visited — and normally traffic-congested. So if you were planning on visiting in the next few weeks, keep reading for what you need to know ahead of these closures.
Which parts of Yosemite National Park will be closed, and when?
Park officials said Tuesday that the eastern section of Yosemite Valley will stay shut at least until May 3.
According to Yosemite National Park’s website, Yosemite Valley closes once the Merced River at Pohono Bridge is forecast to exceed 10 feet — a flood stage that would affect roads and other infrastructure.
The closure will begin on Friday, April 28, at 10 p.m. PST.
Can I still visit the areas of Yosemite Valley that aren’t closed?
Yes: Other sections including western Yosemite Valley will remain open during the closure of the eastern valley, officials say. Before you leave, be sure to check Yosemite National Park’s website for the latest information and closure details.
You no longer need a reservation to visit Yosemite National Park through the end of 2023. (Reservations were required in summer 2020 and summer 2021 to limit pandemic crowds, and again for certain weekends in February this year during the Horsetail Fall “Firefall” event.)
California’s state climatologist Michael Anderson warned this week that rising temperatures will speed up the snowmelt and double the amount of water flowing into some of the state’s reservoirs.
Water managers will determine whether they need to release more water from reservoirs, but most residential communities are not expected to see immediate flooding due to the warming trend, he said.
South of Yosemite, some rural communities in low-lying areas are bracing for possible flooding. Residents in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare for rising waters.
Meanwhile, the nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.
This story contains reporting by The Associated Press and KQED’s Carly Severn.
