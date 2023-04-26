KQED is a proud member of
Starting Friday, These Areas of Yosemite Will Close Due to Flooding Risk

KQED News Staff and Wires
A view of El Capitan in Yosemite, a sheer rock face with a bright blue sky behind it. An orange car drives on the road in the foreground.
A view of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Oct. 23, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Starting Friday, April 28, most of the famous Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park will temporarily close — due to a forecast of flooding as rising temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack.

While Yosemite Valley is of course just one area of Yosemite National Park, which occupies nearly 1,200 square miles of terrain, this part of the park is one of the most visited — and normally traffic-congested. So if you were planning on visiting in the next few weeks, keep reading for what you need to know ahead of these closures.

Which parts of Yosemite National Park will be closed, and when?

Park officials said Tuesday that the eastern section of Yosemite Valley will stay shut at least until May 3.

According to Yosemite National Park’s website, Yosemite Valley closes once the Merced River at Pohono Bridge is forecast to exceed 10 feet — a flood stage that would affect roads and other infrastructure.

The closure will begin on Friday, April 28, at 10 p.m. PST.

This map from the NPS.gov website show the parts of Yosemite Valley that will be closed to the public:

A map of Yosemite National Park showing the area that will be closed due to the risk of flooding, starting Friday, April 28. (Courtesy NPS.gov)

How long will this Yosemite Valley closure last?

Yosemite officials say that the closure will be in place until Wednesday, May 3 — but that it “could last longer.”

You can find the most recent park alerts about closures on the Yosemite National Park website.

I had a reservation to stay in Yosemite Valley. What happens now?

Park officials say all reservations for campgrounds and lodging in the eastern valley will “automatically be canceled and refunded.”

I have a wilderness permit for Yosemite National Park. What do I do?

Day hikers with wilderness permits for areas that will be off-limits during the closure can have them switched for alternate trailheads as space allows, say Yosemite officials.

To modify a wilderness permit reservation, log into your Recreation.gov account (the website where you made the original wilderness permit reservation). The phone number for the Yosemite Conservancy help desk is (209) 372-0740. You can also contact the help desk through their online form.

Can I still visit the areas of Yosemite Valley that aren’t closed?

Yes: Other sections including western Yosemite Valley will remain open during the closure of the eastern valley, officials say. Before you leave, be sure to check Yosemite National Park’s website for the latest information and closure details.

You no longer need a reservation to visit Yosemite National Park through the end of 2023. (Reservations were required in summer 2020 and summer 2021 to limit pandemic crowds, and again for certain weekends in February this year during the Horsetail Fall “Firefall” event.)

A snowy landscape in Yosemite National Park, with Half Dome in the background and a high river in the foreground.
A view of Half Dome as snow blankets Yosemite National Park on Feb. 22, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Be aware that Tioga Road — the continuation of Highway 120 through the park — and Glacier Point Road are closed for the winter, and will not reopen until this summer. You can call (209) 372-0200 (then press 1, 1) for road conditions and tire chain requirements.

Can’t make it to Yosemite in the next few weeks? See various webcams positioned throughout Yosemite National Park.

Why is this Yosemite Valley closure happening?

Spring weather is quickly melting huge amounts of snow that accumulated in mountains from a series of epic winter storms.

California’s state climatologist Michael Anderson warned this week that rising temperatures will speed up the snowmelt and double the amount of water flowing into some of the state’s reservoirs.

Water managers will determine whether they need to release more water from reservoirs, but most residential communities are not expected to see immediate flooding due to the warming trend, he said.

South of Yosemite, some rural communities in low-lying areas are bracing for possible flooding. Residents in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare for rising waters.

Meanwhile, the nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.

This story contains reporting by The Associated Press and KQED’s Carly Severn.