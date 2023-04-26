Starting Friday, These Areas of Yosemite Will Close Due to Flooding Risk

This map from the NPS.gov website show the parts of Yosemite Valley that will be closed to the public:

How long will this Yosemite Valley closure last?

Yosemite officials say that the closure will be in place until Wednesday, May 3 — but that it “could last longer.”

You can find the most recent park alerts about closures on the Yosemite National Park website.

I had a reservation to stay in Yosemite Valley. What happens now?

Park officials say all reservations for campgrounds and lodging in the eastern valley will “automatically be canceled and refunded.”

I have a wilderness permit for Yosemite National Park. What do I do?

Day hikers with wilderness permits for areas that will be off-limits during the closure can have them switched for alternate trailheads as space allows, say Yosemite officials.

To modify a wilderness permit reservation, log into your Recreation.gov account (the website where you made the original wilderness permit reservation). The phone number for the Yosemite Conservancy help desk is (209) 372-0740. You can also contact the help desk through their online form.

Can I still visit the areas of Yosemite Valley that aren’t closed?

Yes: Other sections including western Yosemite Valley will remain open during the closure of the eastern valley, officials say. Before you leave, be sure to check Yosemite National Park’s website for the latest information and closure details.

You no longer need a reservation to visit Yosemite National Park through the end of 2023. (Reservations were required in summer 2020 and summer 2021 to limit pandemic crowds, and again for certain weekends in February this year during the Horsetail Fall “Firefall” event.)

Be aware that Tioga Road — the continuation of Highway 120 through the park — and Glacier Point Road are closed for the winter, and will not reopen until this summer. You can call (209) 372-0200 (then press 1, 1) for road conditions and tire chain requirements.

Can’t make it to Yosemite in the next few weeks? See various webcams positioned throughout Yosemite National Park.

Why is this Yosemite Valley closure happening?

Spring weather is quickly melting huge amounts of snow that accumulated in mountains from a series of epic winter storms.

California’s state climatologist Michael Anderson warned this week that rising temperatures will speed up the snowmelt and double the amount of water flowing into some of the state’s reservoirs.

Water managers will determine whether they need to release more water from reservoirs, but most residential communities are not expected to see immediate flooding due to the warming trend, he said.

South of Yosemite, some rural communities in low-lying areas are bracing for possible flooding. Residents in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare for rising waters.

Meanwhile, the nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.

This story contains reporting by The Associated Press and KQED’s Carly Severn.