What Will 'The Big Melt' Look Like in California — and How Much Could It Affect Fire Season?

“This week is just going to get progressively worse and then maybe relent a bit the following week,” he said. “The problem is there’s nowhere else for this water to go and the Tulare Lake basin is just going to fill up like a bathtub.”

The snowmelt is expected to speed up into the weekend and into next week. Swain said there is no indication of any atmospheric rivers in the forecast that could add to or further melt the snowpack.

“Of course, it isn’t all going to melt this week,” he said. “The snowpack in some parts of the southern Sierra will remain through mid-summer and will be melting for months.”

Flooding is also expected on the Merced River up into Yosemite Valley, but will likely be less in other watersheds in the middle or northern Sierra.

“There is still a record amount of snow water that is yet to come down the mountain, and it all has to come down at some point,” he said.