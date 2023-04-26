Eastwind Books in Berkeley, One of the Nation’s First Asian American Bookstores, is Closing

Eastwind Books, one of the nation’s first Asian American bookstores, has closed its doors after more than four decades in business.

The store has been run by Harvey and Beatrice Dong, two activists who were part of civil rights movements in the Bay Area in the 1960s, including the fights over ethnic studies and evictions at the International Hotel in San Francisco.

Now in their seventies, Harvey and Beatrice say higher rents and maintenance bills have prompted them to close up shop.

Guest: Iris Kwok, Berkeleyside reporter



