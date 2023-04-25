Big Melt Could Lead To Flooding In Parts Of State

Massive Snowpack Melt Could Lead To Flooding

Weather forecasters expect an early-season heatwave this week in many parts of the state. The warmth may cause flooding as the snowpack melts in inland areas of California.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Health Crisis Hits Farmworkers In San Joaquin Valley

On the best of days, agricultural work isn’t easy, but in recent years, California farmworkers, in places like the San Joaquin Valley, have also had to deal with record heat waves, wildfires and more recently storms and flooding. But because of chronic illnesses, agricultural laborers also face a growing health crisis.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

Ruling On Fire Retardant Expected Shortly

As another wildfire season looms, a federal judge will soon decide whether there should be limits on how firefighters drop chemical retardant onto large blazes. Environmentalists say the retardant pollutes rivers, streams and lakes. But some lawmakers and residents in areas of the state prone to wildfires say the retardant saves lives and properties.

Reporter: Jamie Jiang, North State Public Radio