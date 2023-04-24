'Stunned' News Anchor Don Lemon Ousted From CNN

News anchor Don Lemon is out at CNN, the cable network announced Monday.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the news outlet said in a tweet. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Lemon confirmed his ouster, saying his agent told him Monday morning that he had been terminated by CNN.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN called Lemon’s characterization about his firing “inaccurate” and said he was given a chance to meet with management.