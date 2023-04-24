California Lawmakers Urge Support for Three Gun Control Bills at Site of Recent Tragedy

California officials gathered Monday in Monterey Park and proposed three new laws aimed at preventing more gun violence, three months after a mass shooting in the city killed 11 people and wounded nine at a Lunar New Year dance.

One of the measures, AB 732, would strengthen the process for removing weapons from people who are barred from owning them due to criminal convictions.

The proposal, drafted by Democratic state Assemblymember Mike Fong and sponsored by the Prosecutors Alliance, would require courts to keep cases open until there is proof that defendants have given up their guns. It would also mandate that local law enforcement report all relinquished firearms to a U.S. Department of Justice database.