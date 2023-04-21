Voters Weigh In On Calls For Senator Feinstein To Resign

Voters Mixed On Future Of Senator Feinstein

For decades U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein has been one of the most popular politicians in California. Now 89-years-old and recovering in San Francisco from a bout of shingles, she’s facing calls to resign.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Floods May Taint Drinking Water In State

As communities across the state grapple with the long-term impacts of recent floods, added challenges are coming to light. Storm water has flushed more fertilizer and manure into aquifers, which could pollute drinking water in much of the state.

Reporter: Alastair Bland, CalMatters