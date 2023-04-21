Bill Wong on 30-Year CA Political Career Helping AAPI Communities

Scott and Marisa talk about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s surprise visit to San Francisco’s beleaguered Tenderloin neighborhood and what the state is doing to tackle the fentanyl crisis, as well as the struggle for abortion rights nationally and how that’s impacting the GOP’s strategy. Then, decades-long California political strategist Bill Wong talks about retirement and his new book “Better to Win,” reflecting on what qualities make a strong leader, how Asian American Pacific Islanders fought open bigotry to ascend into state leadership, and how those AAPI leaders, in turn, helped their communities.