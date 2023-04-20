KQED is a proud member of
Northern California Is A Hotbed For Hoops Fans

Kings fans
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Sacramento Kings fans cheer on their team before they play the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 17, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Warriors And Kings Fans Share Common Bond – Love Of Basketball

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings face off in Game Three of their playoff series Thursday night. While the team’s have a growing rivalry on the court, they share one thing in common off it.  They have two of the most fervent fanbases in the NBA, that stretches across Northern California.
Reporter: Andrew Saintsing, KALW

Bill That Would Expand Paid Sick Leave Passes Committee Hearing

A California bill that just passed the Senate Labor Committee would expand the paid sick leave most employers must offer from at least three days per year, to seven.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED 

