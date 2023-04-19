Complaints About Rent Hikes Soaring In Los Angeles

Despite Freeze In Place, Many LA Tenants Face Increasing Rent

Many of the renter protections California set up during the pandemic have gone away. But in Los Angeles, one big one has stuck around: rent increases are still banned for most of the city’s tenants. However, some landlords don’t know about LA’s rent freeze — and renter complaints are at a 10-year high.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAist

Supreme Court To Decide On Availability Of Abortion Pill

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide on Wednesday whether or not a common abortion drug will remain available. while a case challenging its safety makes its way through the court.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED