Workers at Oakland Children's Hospital Stage 1-Day Strike, Demanding Better Working Conditions and Services

Since then, the union says, UCSF has cut crucial services and failed to adequately invest in its workforce, resulting in severe staffing shortages in some departments and reduced access to a variety of programs and procedures that many lower-income East Bay families have long relied on.

“Job security is the one thing that seems at the heart of all of this,” said Susana Yerian, a Spanish medical interpreter who translates for families who come in for pediatric surgery. “We just want to be able to provide care and not have anxiety about losing our job or not having a job.”

Fears of further cutbacks have only increased after UCSF recently projected a $200 million budget shortfall in 2023 and warned that it must “operate more efficiently,” according to the union.

“We’re understaffed, and patients are underserved,” said Stephanie Lum Ho, an office associate at the hospital’s Walnut Creek outpatient center, where workers also picketed on Wednesday.

Along with a push for expanded services at the facility, the union says UCSF has rejected its key demands that workers receive the same compensation as their counterparts at UCSF facilities in San Francisco and be guaranteed comparable jobs if the company takes full control of the hospital.

Wednesday’s walkout follows a long succession of recent local and national labor actions, particularly in the health care sector, including a 10-week strike last fall waged by Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in Northern California, and a shorter walkout in late December among registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland and Berkeley.