McConnell Says Republicans Will Block Effort to Replace Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee

Schumer has said he wanted to vote this week to have another Democrat take Feinstein’s place on the committee. But any move to change committee assignments would need 60 votes to pass, and Democrats are operating with a slim 51-49 majority.

Senate Democrats have broadly supported Feinstein’s request to give her more time to recover. But without GOP support to replace her, there will likely be new pressure on Feinstein.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the GOP leadership team, told reporters Monday, “I would not support [a replacement] at all. We’re not going to help the Democrats with that.”

Another Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, criticized Democrats, saying Feinstein has “been an extraordinary senator and she’s a good friend of mine. During the past two years, there’s been a concerted campaign to force her off of the Judiciary Committee and I will have no part of that.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Monday, “I hope she comes back soon. I respect her a lot. Her voters voted her in for six years and I do think this is a decision that Dianne and her constituents should make.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, also a member of the Judiciary Committee, told NPR that the committee should press ahead with nominations and “we will use all of the rules and tools available.” He declined to give details but said Democrats have options. He also said Feinstein could be back “in a couple of weeks.”

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow told reporters, “I think that she’s anxious to come back and so we’ll have to see. I think that she has been such — over the years — such a force, such a role model for me and that I just want her to be treated with respect, like everybody else. She’ll make the right decision.”

It’s unclear if Democrats will follow through and still hold a vote on replacing Feinstein on the panel to put Republicans on the record. GOP lawmakers have also recently had absences due to medical issues. McConnell recently missed several weeks in the Senate after falling and suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture in early March.