In Humboldt County, Mental Health Resources Hard To Come By

KQED News Staff
Attendees gather in Eureka, CA at a weekly NAMI support group meeting for those whose loved ones have mental illnesses. (Photo by: Jane Vaughan, Jefferson Public Radio)

Humboldt County Trying To Fill Gap In Mental Health Resources

For families whose loved ones are facing a mental health crisis, it can be hard to be optimistic, especially when resources are scarce. In Humboldt County, there’s a proposal to create an emergency mental health care facility.
Reporter: Jane Vaughan, Jefferson Public Radio

Local Organizations Brace For Drop In Medi-Cal Patients 

During the pandemic, many people gained access to Medicaid, the low to no cost health insurance. But now, with pandemic protections ending, states are beginning to re-examine people’s eligibility.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

