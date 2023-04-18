In Humboldt County, Mental Health Resources Hard To Come By

Humboldt County Trying To Fill Gap In Mental Health Resources

For families whose loved ones are facing a mental health crisis, it can be hard to be optimistic, especially when resources are scarce. In Humboldt County, there’s a proposal to create an emergency mental health care facility.

Reporter: Jane Vaughan, Jefferson Public Radio

Local Organizations Brace For Drop In Medi-Cal Patients

During the pandemic, many people gained access to Medicaid, the low to no cost health insurance. But now, with pandemic protections ending, states are beginning to re-examine people’s eligibility.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio