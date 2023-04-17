Survivors Of Palm Springs Neighborhood Destruction Seek Reparations

After Neighborhood Leveled, Families In Palm Springs Seek Reparations

Families who once lived in a Palm Springs neighborhood are seeking reparations. Decades ago, the city forcibly evicted the mostly Black and Latino residents from their homes — and leveled the area.

Reporter: Leslie Berestein Rojas, LAist

Numbers Show Who Took Advantage Of Dream For All Program

The state’s Dream for All housing program aimed to give first-time home buyers a leg-up, especially those in communities often priced out of the market. As we reported last week, funding for the new program ran dry in less than two weeks. But it’s unclear if the money actually went to buyers who needed it most.

Reporter: Ben Christopher, CalMatters