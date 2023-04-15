Rep. Barbara Lee Says She'd Accept Senate Seat Appointment, If Newsom Chooses Her

With calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign her Senate seat growing, East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) told KQED today that she would accept an appointment to the job, if Gov. Gavin Newsom offered it to her.

Feinstein is at home in San Francisco recovering from shingles, but her absence from the Judiciary Committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, means her party is unable to vote on dozens of President Biden’s judicial nominees and send them to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

“I am really hoping and praying that Senator Feinstein has a speedy and full recovery,” Lee said. “And the concern right now for me personally is about her health.”