Feinstein's Prolonged Absence Frustrates Senate Democrats

Feinstein’s legacy as a groundbreaking Democrat — she was the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee — has kept most Democrats from speaking out. But for more than a year, there have been whispers from her Senate colleagues (mostly unnamed) that the 89-year-old senator has been losing her mental acuity.

“There’s been some deterioration in her mental acuity. Many senators, many of her colleagues have mentioned that to me,” said congressional scholar Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute.

“You cannot force her to resign,” he added. “You cannot expel her. But what you can do is move her off the [Judiciary] committee. Replace her with another Democrat to get that necessary one-vote margin to begin to move these confirmations through.”

Feinstein has missed most of the Senate votes this year, which includes more than two dozen for judicial nominations with some of those from California.

“It can be very, very difficult to fill those vacancies,” said Jessica Levinson of Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. “So for the Democrats, I think it makes every sense in the world to take the steps necessary to be able to move these judicial nominations” especially given that “there’s this looming clock that just is starting to tick faster and faster and faster” as the 2024 election approaches.

To Democrats, the importance of confirming judges appointed by a president of their party was brought home by recent decisions, including one earlier this month by a judge in Texas appointed by President Donald Trump.