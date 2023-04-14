KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Kings Fans Hope To Light The Beam In Playoff Series With Warriors

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Sacramento Kings, Light the Beam
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: An exterior view showing the 'Victory Beam' after the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2022 in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Sacramento Fans Ready For First Playoff Series In More Than A Decade

There’s a beam of light bringing people together in Sacramento, where long suffering basketball fans finally have a reason to celebrate.  And the Battle of Northern California kicks off on Saturday, as the Kings are facing off against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 
Reporter: Bianca Taylor, KQED 

Replacing Senator Feinstein On Judiciary Committee Could Be A Challenge

Senator Dianne Feinstein is asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace her on a key committee until she fully recovers from a bout of shingles. But it might not be that simple.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Solar Marketplace Changing As New Rules Go Into Effect

California is experiencing a rush of solar installations as residents and installers worked to get deals in place before new rules take effect on Friday.  
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

Sponsored