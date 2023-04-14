Kings Fans Hope To Light The Beam In Playoff Series With Warriors

Sacramento Fans Ready For First Playoff Series In More Than A Decade

There’s a beam of light bringing people together in Sacramento, where long suffering basketball fans finally have a reason to celebrate. And the Battle of Northern California kicks off on Saturday, as the Kings are facing off against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Reporter: Bianca Taylor, KQED

Replacing Senator Feinstein On Judiciary Committee Could Be A Challenge

Senator Dianne Feinstein is asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace her on a key committee until she fully recovers from a bout of shingles. But it might not be that simple.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Solar Marketplace Changing As New Rules Go Into Effect

California is experiencing a rush of solar installations as residents and installers worked to get deals in place before new rules take effect on Friday.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS