Scott and Marisa discuss the latest calls for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign and her call for a temporary replacement on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Then, BART Board Director Lateefah Simon joins to discuss growing up in San Francisco, her early work with Kamala Harris, facing threats in office and her run for Congress.
Political Breakdown
Lateefah Simon on Her Work with Kamala Harris and Run for Congress
30:58
BART Board Director Lateefah Simon joins Political Breakdown on April 13, 2023. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
