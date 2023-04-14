KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Lateefah Simon on Her Work with Kamala Harris and Run for Congress

Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
BART Board Director Lateefah Simon joins Political Breakdown on April 13, 2023.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Marisa discuss the latest calls for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign and her call for a temporary replacement on  the Senate Judiciary Committee. Then, BART Board Director Lateefah Simon joins to discuss growing up in San Francisco, her early work with Kamala Harris, facing threats in office and her run for Congress.

