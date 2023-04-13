KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Bill Would Help Immigrants Released From Prison From Being Turned Over To ICE

KQED News Staff
Detail shot of the back of a large man with a bald head and thick neck, wearing a black shirt with 'police ice' printed on it in all capital letters
A new California bill would protect some noncitizens from being turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon their release from prison. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HOME Act Would Restrict Prisons From Handing Over Certain People To Immigration Authorities

California prides itself on welcoming and including immigrants. The state is often at odds with the federal government over immigration enforcement. But there are exceptions – and a big one is that when the state prison system is releasing someone who’s not a citizen, they are allowed to turn them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they routinely do.
Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Supporters To Rally For Bill That Would Help Undocumented Workers

Demonstrators from around California are expected to converge in Sacramento on Thursday to support a state bill that would offer unemployment benefits to workers, who are excluded because they’re undocumented.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero,  KQED

