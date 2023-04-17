KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Oakland's State Championship-Winning High School Basketball Teams Celebrate in Downtown Parade and Rally

Spencer Whitney
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A group of young women wearing purple clothing stand on a bus waving with one person holding a trophy above their head.
Oakland Tech's girls basketball and Oakland High's boys basketball teams celebrate their 2023 CIF State Basketball Championships with a parade and rally in Oakland on Sunday, April 16th, 2023. The Oakland Tech girls basketball team show off their championship trophy. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

On Sunday morning, fans of the Oakland High School boys varsity basketball team and Oakland Technical High School’s girls varsity basketball teams filled the streets at a downtown parade and rally to celebrate both teams winning state championships.

A young Black woman points to rings on her fingers while another young Black woman holds a trophy with several medals around her neck, surrounded by people.
Jada Williams (left) and Erin Sellers (right) carry the CIF D1 Girls State Championship trophy. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

It was the first-ever state title for the Oakland High School boys, as the Wildcats sealed a 59–43 victory over Buena High School of Ventura in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division III championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 10. On the very same night, Oakland Tech’s Lady Bulldogs secured their third consecutive championship — this time in Division I — after a 75–52 win over Santiago High School of Corona.

Four young Black teenagers wearing blue clothing look around and at their phones on top of a bus.
Money Williams (from left), Couraji West, Ja’shaun Jackson, and Anthony Lacy stand atop the parade bus. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

“Ever since we won, it just feels like a movie,” said Wildcats co-captain Josh Clark. “It means a lot because for us to see to see how we started our first year of varsity and the whole organization change from going 5-23 [in the 2018-2019 season] to win a state championship, it just means that we put in the hard work, effort, and dedication.”

Around 11:30 a.m., the parade started at 699 Bellevue Avenue by Children’s Fairyland and continued east around Lake Merritt past the Lakeview Branch Library, making a right onto Lakeshore Avenue and eventually turning left on 14th Street to City Hall on Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. The rally featured live music, food trucks and games that lasted until 3 p.m.

A group of people stand on the top of a red double decker bus with cars and trees in the background.
Oakland Tech’s girls basketball and Oakland High’s boys basketball teams celebrate their 2023 CIF State Basketball Championships with a parade and rally in Oakland. The parade bus drives down Lakeshore Avenue. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

“We do this for the city of Oakland so for them to support us like that, it means everything to us,” said Bulldogs player Mari Somvichian. “I have not been [on a doubler decker bus.] It was crazy, I almost got hit by a couple of tree branches, almost fell off a couple times. But these are the stories that we’re going to tell our kids. So it means a lot.”

Somvichian is a senior and has committed to play at Loyola Marymount University. She says she hopes her team continues the tradition of winning.

A young Black teenager wearing blue clothing and a streak of blue in his hair holds a necklace with a medal in his right hand.
Zaymani Mitchell dances his way through Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

Players from both teams rode together on a double decker bus and received a police escort through downtown Oakland, with cheerleader teams and local politicians following closely, including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Former WNBA Phoenix Mercury and Cal player Alexis Gray-Lawson was also in attendance and congratulated the teams on their wins.

California State Senator Nancy Skinner (from left), Taliyah Logwood, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, and Assemblymember Mialisa Bonta on stage at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

Related Posts

“Growing up with nothing, I know what it means to have to be celebrated for the little things that we do win,” said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. “And it’s huge. There are winners on the court and off the court, so I want this to be their special day. If the Warriors could have a parade, my babies are going to have a parade too.”

“We’re living in a time where it seems like everything is in chaos, especially in the city of Oakland, where we’re facing some of the most challenging aspects of governance that we’ve ever seen,” said Oakland District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife. “I’m excited that so many elected officials are out here, the mayor, city council members, school district members, to lift up what is hopeful about the city. And that’s about our young people.”

A large group of people of all ages sit in an amphitheater.
Spectators, families, and fans seated at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

In 2019, Oakland Tech and Oakland High shared a downtown parade after each won girls basketball state titles, Oakland Tech in Division IV and Oakland High in Division III.

“Our pride is at a whole new level,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Leroy Hurt. “Honestly, a lot of bad comes out of Oakland and we don’t celebrate the good. So I think that makes me more proud than anything that when I go somewhere, [someone says] ‘You’re the coach at Oakland Tech.’ I always got on my purple..it’s no better place to do it at home.”

Seniors at Oakland Tech have never lost a CIF postseason game and have secured three state crowns and three Northern California titles. The Lady Bulldogs have won an astonishing 25 playoff games in a row since 2019, and are considered a dynasty team. They won the D4 title in 2019, and after the pandemic shutdown in 2020 (when their championship game was heartbreakingly canceled) and a total season shutdown in 2021, they came back to win the DIII title in 2022, and are now the reigning DI champions in 2023.

A closeup of multiple medals around a young woman's neck.
Sophia Askew-Goncalves shows off her numerous basketball medals. (Raphael Timmons/KQED)

In the boys DIII, Oakland High had three losses to Oakland Tech, including one in the Oakland Section championship game. However, the team was able to overcome Oakland Tech in their fourth matchup during the semifinals, leading them to the championship and eventual win against Buena High School of Ventura.

In recent weeks, the teams have received attention from NBA stars, including legendary player and civil rights activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who congratulated the players on their championship wins. Damian Lillard — NBA All-Star and Portland Trail Blazers point guard from Oakland — also reached out to Oakland High players before they played in the state title game. The Golden State Warriors honored both teams before their games against the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. After Oakland Tech’s girls won the 2022 DIII title, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson was at the ring ceremony, and teammate Stephen Curry sent the team a congratulatory video for their banner ceremony. NFL star and Oakland Tech alum Marshawn Lynch is a regular visitor at the school gym, as are some 49ers.

A group of people stand on the top of a red double decker bus.
Oakland Tech’s girls basketball and Oakland High’s boys basketball teams celebrate their 2023 CIF State Basketball Championships with a parade and rally in Oakland. The parade bus travels through downtown Oakland.

“It was good to see [the Bulldogs] just get better, build their chemistry as new players started to come in and it was fun to see that they get to be celebrated as much as the boys do,” said Anisa Walden, who plays point guard and guard for the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team. “Hopefully, I’m able to fill the big shoes that they fill in and we can be here again next year. ”

This story includes reporting by KQED’s Annelise Finney, Raphael Timmons, Attila Pelit and Lakshmi Sarah.

Sponsored

Sponsored