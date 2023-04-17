Oakland's State Championship-Winning High School Basketball Teams Celebrate in Downtown Parade and Rally

On Sunday morning, fans of the Oakland High School boys varsity basketball team and Oakland Technical High School’s girls varsity basketball teams filled the streets at a downtown parade and rally to celebrate both teams winning state championships.
It was the first-ever state title for the Oakland High School boys, as the Wildcats sealed a 59–43 victory over Buena High School of Ventura in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division III championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 10. On the very same night, Oakland Tech’s Lady Bulldogs secured their third consecutive championship — this time in Division I — after a 75–52 win over Santiago High School of Corona.
“Ever since we won, it just feels like a movie,” said Wildcats co-captain Josh Clark. “It means a lot because for us to see to see how we started our first year of varsity and the whole organization change from going 5-23 [in the 2018-2019 season] to win a state championship, it just means that we put in the hard work, effort, and dedication.”
Around 11:30 a.m., the parade started at 699 Bellevue Avenue by Children’s Fairyland and continued east around Lake Merritt past the Lakeview Branch Library, making a right onto Lakeshore Avenue and eventually turning left on 14th Street to City Hall on Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. The rally featured live music, food trucks and games that lasted until 3 p.m.
“We do this for the city of Oakland so for them to support us like that, it means everything to us,” said Bulldogs player Mari Somvichian. “I have not been [on a doubler decker bus.] It was crazy, I almost got hit by a couple of tree branches, almost fell off a couple times. But these are the stories that we’re going to tell our kids. So it means a lot.”
Somvichian is a senior and has committed to play at Loyola Marymount University. She says she hopes her team continues the tradition of winning.
Players from both teams rode together on a double decker bus and received a police escort through downtown Oakland, with cheerleader teams and local politicians following closely, including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Former WNBA Phoenix Mercury and Cal player Alexis Gray-Lawson was also in attendance and congratulated the teams on their wins.