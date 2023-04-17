Oakland's State Championship-Winning High School Basketball Teams Celebrate in Downtown Parade and Rally

“Growing up with nothing, I know what it means to have to be celebrated for the little things that we do win,” said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. “And it’s huge. There are winners on the court and off the court, so I want this to be their special day. If the Warriors could have a parade, my babies are going to have a parade too.”

“We’re living in a time where it seems like everything is in chaos, especially in the city of Oakland, where we’re facing some of the most challenging aspects of governance that we’ve ever seen,” said Oakland District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife. “I’m excited that so many elected officials are out here, the mayor, city council members, school district members, to lift up what is hopeful about the city. And that’s about our young people.”

In 2019, Oakland Tech and Oakland High shared a downtown parade after each won girls basketball state titles, Oakland Tech in Division IV and Oakland High in Division III.

“Our pride is at a whole new level,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Leroy Hurt. “Honestly, a lot of bad comes out of Oakland and we don’t celebrate the good. So I think that makes me more proud than anything that when I go somewhere, [someone says] ‘You’re the coach at Oakland Tech.’ I always got on my purple..it’s no better place to do it at home.”

Seniors at Oakland Tech have never lost a CIF postseason game and have secured three state crowns and three Northern California titles. The Lady Bulldogs have won an astonishing 25 playoff games in a row since 2019, and are considered a dynasty team. They won the D4 title in 2019, and after the pandemic shutdown in 2020 (when their championship game was heartbreakingly canceled) and a total season shutdown in 2021, they came back to win the DIII title in 2022, and are now the reigning DI champions in 2023.

In the boys DIII, Oakland High had three losses to Oakland Tech, including one in the Oakland Section championship game. However, the team was able to overcome Oakland Tech in their fourth matchup during the semifinals, leading them to the championship and eventual win against Buena High School of Ventura.

In recent weeks, the teams have received attention from NBA stars, including legendary player and civil rights activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who congratulated the players on their championship wins. Damian Lillard — NBA All-Star and Portland Trail Blazers point guard from Oakland — also reached out to Oakland High players before they played in the state title game. The Golden State Warriors honored both teams before their games against the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. After Oakland Tech’s girls won the 2022 DIII title, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson was at the ring ceremony, and teammate Stephen Curry sent the team a congratulatory video for their banner ceremony. NFL star and Oakland Tech alum Marshawn Lynch is a regular visitor at the school gym, as are some 49ers.

“It was good to see [the Bulldogs] just get better, build their chemistry as new players started to come in and it was fun to see that they get to be celebrated as much as the boys do,” said Anisa Walden, who plays point guard and guard for the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team. “Hopefully, I’m able to fill the big shoes that they fill in and we can be here again next year. ”

This story includes reporting by KQED’s Annelise Finney, Raphael Timmons, Attila Pelit and Lakshmi Sarah.