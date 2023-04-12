Planada Still Struggling To Recover Months After Flooding

Planada Residents Still Facing Challenges Getting Lives Back

It’s been 3 months since major flooding inundated the town of Planada in Merced County. Still, residents of this unincorporated community are struggling to stay afloat.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report

State Planning For Massive Influx Of Water From Snowpack

State officials are preparing for major flooding as the snowpack begins to melt. Statewide, the snowpack sits at 249% of the average for this time of year.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED