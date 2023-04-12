KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Planada Still Struggling To Recover Months After Flooding

KQED News Staff
Planada
PLANADA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: In an aerial view, cars sit in floodwaters on January 11, 2023 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continues to be drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Planada Residents Still Facing Challenges Getting Lives Back

It’s been 3 months since major flooding inundated the town of Planada in Merced County. Still, residents of this unincorporated community are struggling to stay afloat.
Reporter:  Madi Bolaños, The California Report

State Planning For Massive Influx Of Water From Snowpack

State officials are preparing for major flooding as the snowpack begins to melt. Statewide, the snowpack sits at 249% of the average for this time of year.
Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

