Wildfire Experts Express Concern Over Plans For Clean Air Act

The Clean Air Act has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and avoided millions of childhood illnesses. Even so, the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to strengthen air standards. It’s a move celebrated by many, but some fire experts worry that the new rules could unintentionally lead to larger wildfires and worse air.

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED

Bill Aims To Offer Better Protections For Immigrants From Possible Deportation

Lawmakers plan to introduce a bill on Tuesday that would restrict California prison officials from transferring certain inmates to ICE. The HOME Act would protect non-citizens from being handed to ICE for deportation, if they’ve been granted clemency or released from prison under recent criminal justice reform laws.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

California Pauses Loan Program For First Time Home Buyers

The state launched a program recently to get more Californians into their first homes. The only problem? Maybe the program was too popular.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report