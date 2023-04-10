Tulare Lake Re-Emergence Causes Uncertainty Over Flooding

Communities Near Tulare Lake Fight To Protect Themselves From Potential Floods

More fallout from the reappearance of Tulare Lake. It was once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. But it’s been dry for years. Now, with massive amounts of rain, and more water coming from the state’s melting snowpack, nearby communities are worried they could be flooded out.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

Thousands To Be Impacted By Closure Of Salmon Fishing Season

Tens of thousands of people rely on salmon fishing to make a living. The season’s closure could be devastating to coastal communities – from fishing to charter boats and restaurants.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED