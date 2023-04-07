Child Care Providers Still Waiting For Pandemic Pay

Child Care Providers Still Waiting On Financial Relief Payments They Were Promised

California child care providers are still waiting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic financial relief from Governor Newsom and the Department of Social Services. Providers were supposed to receive the one-time stipend payments around the holidays, or early 2023 at the latest.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report

A Different Approach To Fast Fashion

Fast fashion trends have many Americans buying more clothes than ever. But when those clothes are discarded, thousands of tons of textiles end up in landfills each year.

Reporter: Gabriela Fernandez, KCBX