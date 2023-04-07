KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Child Care Providers Still Waiting For Pandemic Pay

An overhead view of a woman wearing a purple t-shirt and black face mask siting with three children at a desk as they do arts and crafts in a building.
Yolanda Thomas works on an art project with the children at the daycare she runs from her home in Pittsburg on Dec. 14, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Child Care Providers Still Waiting On Financial Relief Payments They Were Promised 

California child care providers are still waiting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic financial relief from Governor Newsom and the Department of Social Services.  Providers were supposed to receive the one-time stipend payments around the holidays, or early 2023 at the latest.
Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report 

A Different Approach To Fast Fashion

Fast fashion trends have many Americans buying more clothes than ever. But when those clothes are discarded, thousands of tons of textiles end up in landfills each year. 
Reporter: Gabriela Fernandez, KCBX

