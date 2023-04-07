KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Gale Kaufman Reflects on Her Biggest Ballot Fights

28:43
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Political consultant Gale Kaufman joins Political Breakdown on April 6, 2023. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s trip through southern states and some big fundraising totals in California’s U.S. Senate race. Then, longtime political consultant Gale Kaufman joins to discuss her early interactions with Harvey Milk, learning from Willie Brown, her breakthrough campaigns in support of California unions and what she’d change about the state’s system of direct democracy.

