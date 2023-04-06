California Sees Sharp Rise In K-12 Students Experiencing Homelessness

Homeless Student Population On The Rise In California

The number of K-12 students experiencing homelessness in California has surged by the thousands. That’s according to new enrollment data from the state’s Department of Education.

Reporter: Joe Hong, CalMatters

After Police Killings, Families Often Left In The Dark

A new investigation finds that after police killings, many California law enforcement agencies are trained to keep news of people’s deaths from family members. That way, according to the reporting, police can grill families for information that can be used to limit liability and protect departments’ reputations.

Guest: Brian Howey, Investigative Reporting Program, UC Berkeley and LA Times