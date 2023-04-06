KQED is a proud member of
California Sees Sharp Rise In K-12 Students Experiencing Homelessness

All public schools are required to identify and help unhoused students under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. (Julie Leopo/EdSource)

Homeless Student Population On The Rise In California

The number of K-12 students experiencing homelessness in California has surged by the thousands. That’s according to new enrollment data from the state’s Department of Education.
Reporter: Joe Hong, CalMatters

After Police Killings, Families Often Left In The Dark

A new investigation finds that after police killings, many California law enforcement agencies are trained to keep news of people’s deaths from family members. That way, according to the reporting, police can grill families for information that can be used to limit liability and protect departments’ reputations.
Guest: Brian Howey, Investigative Reporting Program, UC Berkeley and LA Times

