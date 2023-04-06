California Building Boom? A New Law Promised Big, but Has Yet to Deliver in the Bay Area

To meet its housing goals, California now requires cities to plan for more housing than it ever has in the past. But rather than rubber-stamp the plans, it’s mandating they place new housing in neighborhoods with highly rated schools, grocery stores and access to transportation. All of this has raised the stakes of compliance, often forcing cities to resubmit plans multiple times, which in turn has allowed developers more time to submit builder’s remedy proposals.

In Southern California, cities had to win state approval for their housing plans by October 2021. Developers waited nearly a year to submit builder’s remedy projects, which Elmendorf said reflected a lack of awareness about the law.

But once they caught on, some cities got a flood of applications. Santa Monica notoriously received 16 applications within the span of a few weeks starting in September 2022 and has begun processing them.

In Huntington Beach, city officials chose a more combative approach by trying to ban builder’s remedy applications outright. The Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit in Orange County against the town, arguing the ban is illegal under state law. And, in the Bay Area, some developers are already running up against legal challenges of their own.

When developer Marshal Rothman submitted a preliminary application to build 10 single-family homes in Fairfax, the city charged him $50,000 in application fees. Fairfax Mayor Chance Cutrano defended the fees, saying they include a legal review of the application. Until Rothman pays the fee, Cutrano said, the application would be incomplete.

Rothman, who has been trying to build these homes for a decade, wants to sue the city over its steep fee, but fears a lawsuit could be even more costly.

“I’m a contractor and I don’t have a lot of money,” Rothman said. “At this point, I have a piece of property I’ve been supporting for 10 years.”