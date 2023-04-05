KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Historic Snowpack Could Prove Dangerous Down The Line In Central Valley

KQED News Staff
Tulare County
CORCORAN, CA - MARCH 23: In an aerial view, widespread flooding is seen as a series of atmospheric river storms melts record amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on March 23, 2023 near Corcoran, California. The region is site of the once-massive Tulare Lake, which was the largest freshwater lake in the western United States, before farming diverted its waters and the area was developed for agriculture.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Central Valley Bracing For More Possible Flooding From Melting Snowpack

A parade of atmospheric rivers has delivered record-busting levels of rain and snowfall to the Sierra Nevada this year.  But with all that snow poised to melt  in the coming months, communities in the Central Valley floor, which are already grappling with flooding, are bracing for the worst. 
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR 

LA County Expands Guaranteed Income Program

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to expand a guaranteed income program for an additional 200 former foster youth in the area. It’ll provide recipients with $1,000 a month for two years. 
Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report 

