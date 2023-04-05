Historic Snowpack Could Prove Dangerous Down The Line In Central Valley

Central Valley Bracing For More Possible Flooding From Melting Snowpack

A parade of atmospheric rivers has delivered record-busting levels of rain and snowfall to the Sierra Nevada this year. But with all that snow poised to melt in the coming months, communities in the Central Valley floor, which are already grappling with flooding, are bracing for the worst.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

LA County Expands Guaranteed Income Program

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to expand a guaranteed income program for an additional 200 former foster youth in the area. It’ll provide recipients with $1,000 a month for two years.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report