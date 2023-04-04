KQED is a proud member of
California's Snowpack One Of The Largest Ever

KQED News Staff
Snow in California
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: In an aerial view, people ski and snowboard at Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains, after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall to higher elevations further raising the snowpack, on March 30, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The storm propelled California’s statewide snowpack to a record high level of 235 percent of normal, according to the California Department of Water Resources, after years of drought. Mammoth Mountain ski resort has received its highest amount of snow for any season, with 702 total inches at the Main Lodge and 879 inches at the summit.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California Snow Total Tops 200% Of Average

The latest reading of California’s snowpack is in, and the amount of snow is huge - 220%  of average. The last time California had this much snow in the Sierra Nevada was in 1952.
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR 

First-Time Homebuyers Could Get A Deal With Help From State

How many of you have had this very California problem? You really want to buy your first home, but the down payment is just too high. And the monthly mortgage payments would kill you financially. Well, the state of California has just started taking applications for a new program, where it will put down a good chunk of money to help people buy their first home. 
Guest: Eric Johnson, California Housing Finance Agency

