California's Snowpack One Of The Largest Ever

California Snow Total Tops 200% Of Average

The latest reading of California’s snowpack is in, and the amount of snow is huge - 220% of average. The last time California had this much snow in the Sierra Nevada was in 1952.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

First-Time Homebuyers Could Get A Deal With Help From State

How many of you have had this very California problem? You really want to buy your first home, but the down payment is just too high. And the monthly mortgage payments would kill you financially. Well, the state of California has just started taking applications for a new program, where it will put down a good chunk of money to help people buy their first home.

Guest: Eric Johnson, California Housing Finance Agency