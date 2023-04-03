Santa Cruz Sees Mixed Success In Composting Program

Santa Cruz Sees Some Success, But Limited Participation In Food Composting Program

When the food scraps we throw out from our kitchens get hauled to dumps, they release methane, a super-accelerant of climate change. So last year, a state law went into effect requiring California cities to slash the amount of food waste they send to landfills. But how is implementation of that law going?

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Mask Rules Lifted For Healthcare Facilities In California

Starting Monday, California Public Health officials will no longer require masking in healthcare and correctional facilities. Also, COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers.