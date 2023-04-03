Tech Boom? What About A Carbon Removal Boom?

We’ve delayed action on climate change for so long that scientists say eliminating greenhouse gas emissions isn’t enough anymore — we also need to explore ways of removing carbon from the atmosphere.

One potential method is carbon removal, which is exactly what it sounds like. Forests and wetlands can naturally do this, and engineered approaches are starting to take shape as well. And some of these new climate technology companies have been formed here in the Bay Area.

How to do it fast, and safely, is a big question. But some lawmakers are hopeful that carbon removal can not only help fight climate change, but create an economic boom at the same time.

Guest: Laura Klivans, climate reporter and host of Deep Look



