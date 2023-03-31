State Continues To Try To Help Communities Impacted By Storms

Residents In Mountain Communities Still Struggling To Pick Up The Pieces Following Storms

The state says it's offering aid to communities that have been deeply impacted by this year's storms. But for many residents in the San Bernardino mountains, the challenges are mounting.

Reporter: Jill Replogle, LAist

Hunger Strike On Pause At Two Immigration Detention Centers

A group of hunger strikers at two California immigration detention centers say they're pausing their protest, after what they call violent tactics by ICE officials. The 35-day hunger strike began in mid-February – with dozens of men at the Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex facilities protesting substandard conditions.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Reginald Daniel's Impact On Race Studies

Continuing their series “Mixed! Stories of Mixed Race Californians,” The California Report Magazine spoke with Professor Reginald Daniel. He taught the nation’s longest running course on Mixed Race Studies at UC Santa Barbara.

Reporter: Sasha Khokha, The California Report Magazine