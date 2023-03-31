KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

State Continues To Try To Help Communities Impacted By Storms

KQED News Staff
San Bernardino County, Snow
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: A Cal Fire Fenner Canyon fire crew inmate drags snow off the roof of a residence at a Big Bear Lake trailer park as the area digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA.  (Photo By: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Residents In Mountain Communities Still Struggling To Pick Up The Pieces Following Storms

The state says it's offering aid to communities that have been deeply impacted by this year's storms. But for many residents in the San Bernardino mountains, the challenges are mounting.
Reporter: Jill Replogle, LAist

Hunger Strike On Pause At Two Immigration Detention Centers 

A group of hunger strikers at two California immigration detention centers say they're pausing their protest, after what they call violent tactics by ICE officials.  The 35-day hunger strike began in mid-February –  with dozens of men at the Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex facilities protesting substandard conditions.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Reginald Daniel's Impact On Race Studies

Continuing their series “Mixed! Stories of Mixed Race Californians,” The California Report Magazine spoke with Professor Reginald Daniel. He taught the nation’s longest running course on Mixed Race Studies at UC Santa Barbara.
Reporter: Sasha Khokha, The California Report Magazine

