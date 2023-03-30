KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Shasta County Switches To Hand Counting Of Election Ballots

KQED News Staff
Shasta Voting
REDDING, CA-NOVEMBER 7, 2022: Clerk election specialists prepare to feed ballots into the tabulator/scanner at the Shasta County Clerk & Elections office in Redding. Cathy Darling Allen, the County Clerk and Registrar of Voters in Shasta County has warned of voter intimidation and threats.  (Photo by: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Shasta County Will Hand Count Ballots In Future Elections

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors will replace voting equipment targeted by former President Trump and others, promoting the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The county is now going to be hand counting ballots.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

New Bill Looks To Close Loophole To Better Protect Tenants From Eviction

Housing advocates say landlords have been taking advantage of a loophole in California’s Tenant Protection Act to kick renters out. Lawmakers passed the landmark legislation in 2019 to keep tenants in their homes.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED 

