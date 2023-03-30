Shasta County Switches To Hand Counting Of Election Ballots

Shasta County Will Hand Count Ballots In Future Elections

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors will replace voting equipment targeted by former President Trump and others, promoting the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The county is now going to be hand counting ballots.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

New Bill Looks To Close Loophole To Better Protect Tenants From Eviction

Housing advocates say landlords have been taking advantage of a loophole in California’s Tenant Protection Act to kick renters out. Lawmakers passed the landmark legislation in 2019 to keep tenants in their homes.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED