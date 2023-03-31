Scott and Guy Marzorati discuss the oil pricing reforms signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and the conspiracy-driven changes to voting in one California county. Then, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes joins to share why she voted for the oil bill, her unlikely election to the state legislature, chairing the California Latino Legislative Caucus in its 50th year and raising triplets with her wife.
Political Breakdown
Sabrina Cervantes on the Latino Caucus at 50 and Parenting Triplets
28:12
Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) speaks at a press conference held by the California Latino Legislative Caucus to announce their 2023 legislative priorities. (Jeff Walters (Courtesy: Assembly Democratic Caucus))
